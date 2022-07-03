Brett Favre Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr Extremely Clear

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Brett Favre is dubious of Davante Adams' ability to duplicate the production he had with Aaron Rodgers with Derek Carr.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Favre said he "would be shocked" if Adams had the same season he had last year in 2022.

“It’s just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers,” Favre told TMZ Sports. “I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but, he’s not in Aaron’s league yet. May never be, and that’s no disrespect.”

Adams has topped 1,000 yards in three of the last four seasons, and in the year he fell short, he racked up 997 in 12 games.

After catching 18 touchdowns in 2020, Adams reeled in 11 more last year while setting career-highs in receptions (123) and yards (1,553).

While Favre is correct about Carr not being in the same class as Rodgers, Adams' numbers might not fall off that much, if at all, with his new quarterback.

He and Carr played together in college at Fresno State, and the Las Vegas Raiders signal caller is plenty good enough to get Adams the ball early and often this fall.