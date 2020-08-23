Cardale Jones Reportedly Working Out For NFL Team Today

Cardale Jones continues to look for quarterback employment, as the former Ohio State star had a workout with an NFL franchise on Sunday.

Jones, who last played with the DC Defenders of the XFL, worked out with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders worked out 11 players today, including Jones and veteran free agent running back Theo Riddick.

Las Vegas is pretty set at quarterback with Derek Carr as its starter and Marcus Mariota backing him up. Nathan Peterman, a longtime favorite of Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, is currently the No. 3 quarterback.

Jones was last seen in the NFL on the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks early last season.

And here’s today’s tryout/visit list. Ex-Ohio State QB Cardale Jones and ex-Lions RB Theo Riddick worked out for Vegas. pic.twitter.com/5O3EZzpglY — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 23, 2020

A fourth-round pick of the Bills in 2016, Jones appeared in one game with Buffalo as a rookie, completing 6-of-11 passes for 96 yards and an interception.

Jones spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, serving as Philip Rivers’ backup. He was released by LA prior to the 2019 season.

At Ohio State, Jones led the Buckeyes to the 2014 College Football Playoff national title after beginning the year as the team’s No. 3 quarterback.