Chad Johnson Has Major Praise For 1 Ohio State Rookie

Former Pro Bowl wideout Chad Johnson isn’t known for complimenting defenders. But even he couldn’t help but give huge praise to a former Ohio State star making a name for himself in training camp.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Johnson had high praise for “number 20” of the Las Vegas Raiders. Johnson suggested that the player give his trainer “a significant raise” for how impressive he’s looked in practice.

“I’m not sure who number 20 is for the Raiders but please let him know whoever he trained with needs a significant raise because his technique, patience & lateral movement is power point worthy,” Johnson wrote. His comments were quickly filled with Buckeyes fans who revealed the player’s identity.

“Number 20” is rookie cornerback Damon Arnette, who the Raiders drafted 19th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Arnette earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors after recorded eight passes defended, 35 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

The Raiders are hoping that Arnette and the rest of their offseason acquisitions on defense can turn around a defense that finished 24th in points allowed.

Jon Gruden’s team started the season solid enough at 6-4 and seemed positioned for a playoff run. But a 1-5 finish with losses to the lowly Jets, Jaguars and Broncos sprinkled ended in a 7-9 season. They gave up at least 40 points three times.

Needless to say, Gruden wants to tighten up his defense heading into year three with the Raiders.

By the way Arnette is looking in training camp, he may have a big building block for that improved defense.