Chandler Jones Has Honest Reaction To Facing Cardinals This Weekend

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 14: Defensive end Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the team's 26-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Chandler Jones will get to face his former team this weekend in the Arizona Cardinals.

Jones spent six years with the Cardinals before signing a deal with the Raiders this offseason.

When asked about facing the Cardinals this Sunday, Jones admit that it's been weird preparing for this Week 2 matchup.

"It was a little weird going through the scouting report and just looking at some of the guys and hearing their names,” Jones said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Those are some of the guys I used to run around with.”

Jones had an outstanding run with the Cardinals, compiling 262 total tackles and 71.5 sacks in 84 games.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was asked about facing Jones. He'll try his best to avoid any face-to-face meetings with the All-Pro defensive end.

"Going to be weird, different seeing him in a new uniform, but at the end of the day, he's got one job, I've got one job," Murray said, via the Raiders' website. "I'm going to do my best to avoid him. I don't plan on seeing too much of him."

Kickoff for the Cardinals-Raiders game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.