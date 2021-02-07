Watch: Charles Woodson Finds Out He’s In Hall Of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed some impressive new members tonight. In his first year of eligibility, legendary Green Bay Packers/Oakland Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson joined some elite company in Canton on Saturday night.

Being voted to the Hall of Fame is one of the greatest honors a player can earn. So naturally, the responses to hearing the news can often be emotional.

Charles Woodson gave us about as heartwarming a response as you can get. The nine-time Pro Bowler tearfully celebrated with his family after he was surprised at his home with the HOF invitation from President and CEO C. David Baker.

Here’s a video of how it all went down:

Woodson was selected fourth overall to the Oakland Raiders in 1998, after his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Michigan. In his first four years with the team, the superstar DB earned four Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pros. Woodson played eight years in Oakland until he made his way to Lambeau Field in 2006.

With the Packers, Woodson notched seven incredible years. In 2009, he led the NFL with nine interceptions (three returned for touchdowns) and earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors. The following season, Woodson helped lead the Green Bay Packers to a Super Bowl XLV victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2013, Woodson made his return to where it all started. Playing three more seasons with the Raiders, the all-time great DB finished his career with 65 total interceptions (tied for fifth in NFL history). In his final season, Woodson was awarded one last Pro Bowl selection after notching five interceptions and 74 tackles at age 39 years old.

The Spun congratulates Charles Woodson on his incredible accomplishment.

