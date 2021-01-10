Charles Woodson Has Blunt Message For NFL Referees

Charles Woodson knows a thing or two about bad calls in the playoffs.

The former star NFL defensive back was part of the infamous “Tuck Rule” game between the Raiders and the Patriots back in January of 2002. While there was nothing close to as controversial as that in Saturday’s playoff games, there were still some questionable calls.

Most notably, the Washington Football Team appeared to get the benefit of the doubt on a late touchdown reception. Washington’s receiver appeared to bobble the ball ever so slightly as he made his way out of bounds. However, the replay review determined that it was still a catch.

Ultimately, the review didn’t really matter, as Tampa Bay defeated Washington, 31-23, to advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. However, Woodson was not happy with the call.

“I’m done with the #nfl and replay.. clearly bobbled the ball out of bounds and they still call touchdown.. why do we have #instantreplay and still make the wrong call,” Woodson tweeted.

When a fan replied saying it was a catch, Woodson added: “Both hands off the ball out of bounds.”

Woodson might not be wrong there. The call was a questionable one, and the league’s “catch” rules are getting to be more and more confusing.