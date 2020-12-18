Colin Cowerd Has Blunt Comment About Jon Gruden

The Raiders are losers of four of their last five games following Thursday night’s outcome, and Colin Cowherd thinks Jon Gruden’s to blame.

Gruden may be a Super Bowl winner and media favorite, but it’s about time he deserves some criticism. Gruden-coached teams always start the season in great shape, but progressively become worse as the season rolls along. Take this season as an example.

The Raiders are 1-4 since Nov. 22, now sit at 7-7 and are probably out of the AFC Playoff picture. Gruden just can’t seem to figure out the last few weeks of the season.

Cowherd loves Gruden, but issued the Raiders head coach a hefty dose of criticism Friday morning after the Raiders’ overtime loss to the Chargers Thursday night.

“The Raiders and Gruden are getting worse at the end of years,” Cowherd said on Friday. “Assuming the Raiders miss the playoffs, it’ll be the third time Jon Gruden has coached a team, started 6-3 and missed the playoffs. . . . Is it probable that Gruden’s an average coach, and he’s more media marketing maven than football genius?”

Jon Gruden has a career .377 winning percentage December: "He's just an average coach. It's what he is and what the numbers say. Not everybody that's won a Super Bowl is a genius." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/mhSCw7a4SV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 18, 2020

Colin Cowherd may have a point here.

Jon Gruden-coached teams just aren’t good football teams at the end of seasons, unlike Bill Belichick-coached teams. The best coaches tend to start bad and finish near-perfect.

Gruden may want to look in the mirror and do a whole lot of reflecting on how this season’s played out. The Raiders could benefit from it.