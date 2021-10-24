Colin Cowherd Admits He’s ‘Done’ Doubting 1 NFL Team

There have been a lot of surprising performances in the NFL’s Week 7 so far. But one team’s performance has FOX’s Colin Cowherd ready to stop doubting them.

Taking to Twitter, Cowherd declared that he is done doubting the “post (Jon) Gruden” Las Vegas Raiders. He praised the energy they’re showing during today’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Officially done doubting the post Gruden Raiders until they give me a reason to. Great energy. Pushing Eagles around,” Cowherd wrote.

As of writing, the Raiders lead the Eagles 30-7 late in the third quarter. Quarterback Derek Carr is 29 of 32 for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Running backs Kenyan Drake and Josh Jacobs both have touchdown runs of their owns.

Jon Gruden resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on October 11 following an email controversy. But from the way the Raiders have been playing, you’d think nothing had happened at all.

Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia coached the team to a 34-24 win over the Denver Broncos in his first game. And with one quarter to play, the team appears to be cruising to its fifth win of the 2021 season.

The Raiders don’t rank among the elite in any particular category. Their offense and defense both rank in the middle of the pack.

But they’re finding ways to keep winning, and you won’t hear Colin Cowherd criticizing them again until they give him a reason to.