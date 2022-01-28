Colin Cowherd Has A Warning For The Las Vegas Raiders

On Thursday, it was announced that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is a serious contender to fill the Las Vegas Raiders‘ head coaching vacancy. Less than 24 hours later, it was reported that momentum is building for McDaniels to become the team’s next head coach.

“Josh McDaniels, the Patriots offensive coordinator, is flying to Las Vegas today to have dinner with Raiders brass tonight and then have a full interview on Saturday,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Good Morning Football. “This is a good one to watch because he is expected to pair with Dave Ziegler, the Patriots de facto GM who previously interviewed with the Raiders for that vacant position.”

Although there are plenty of people around the league who believe McDaniels is a bright offensive mind, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd isn’t so sure he should become the Raiders’ head coach.

The reason Cowherd is worried about McDaniels’ outlook as a head coach is because Bill Belichick’s assistants have not had much success on their own.

“We now have seven documented failures of great assistants from Belichick going to the NFL and trying to be a head coach,” Cowherd said. “There are currently zero Belichick assistants that are head coaches in the league. Mike Vrabel doesn’t count, he was a player not a coach for him. Bill O’Brien was the one success and he’s currently out of the league.”

Cowherd finished his rant by saying: “Proximity to genius doesn’t equal genius.”

During his stint with the Denver Broncos from 2009-10, McDaniels had a 11-17 record.

There’s a chance McDaniels learned from his previous mistakes. However, Cowherd has his doubts.