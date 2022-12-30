Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season.

With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named three landing spots for the veteran signal-caller.

Cowherd believes the Buccaneers, Commanders and Jets should be involved in the Derek Carr sweepstakes.

"Teams like the Jets, the Commanders and the Bucs - if Brady retires - just need a quarterback," Cowherd said. "The Jets aren't rebuilding, their roster is fine. They might make the playoffs with their quarterback situation now. The Commanders with that roster are a playoff team, easily, with Derek Carr. Tampa Bay in that division with Derek Carr is a playoff team."

It's also possible a team like the Colts enter the mix. After all, they need a new quarterback.

On Feb. 15, Carr's base salary ($32.9 million) for the 2023 season will become fully guaranteed.

The Raiders are expected to make a decision on Carr before that deadline.