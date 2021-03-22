Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Head Coach Is Like Kim Kardashian

One of Colin Cowherd’s traditions on the radio is to make seemingly off the wall comparisons, likening athletes to celebrities, teams to Silicon Valley companies and so on and so forth.

This afternoon, Cowherd’s target was Jon Gruden, the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Gruden is entering the fourth season of a 10-year contract with the Raiders, and his overall record is an underwhelming 19-29.

Gruden has taken some heat of late, mostly for his work in free agency. Cowherd categorized Gruden as a “winning coach” in the NFL, but not close to the top six of Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Pete Carroll, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh and Sean Payton.

In Cowherd’s eyes, the veteran coach has used his brand to elevate his status to a level for only elite coaches. He likened Gruden to celebrity Kim Kardashian.

“I do think he’s got that Kardashian quality. He monetizes his brand,” Cowherd said. “He did it at ESPN. He was the highest-paid person there, and good for him. He’s smart that way.”

Jack Del Rio in 3 years with Raiders: 25-23, playoffs

Jon Gruden in last 3 years: 19-29, no playoffs "He's got that Kim Kardashian quality. He monetizes his brand." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/s6x3QyETnN — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 22, 2021

Jon Gruden and Kim Kardashian in the same sentence is…something. Cowherd does raise a point of Gruden possibly being a little overrated, but in reality, he’s still a quality play caller and overall head coach.

Where Gruden gets himself into trouble is with player evaluation and roster building, which is part of the reason why many people have been critical of his approach to the offseason.