Colin Cowherd Predicts Starting NFL QB Will Get Benched

Earlier this week, FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd predicted one team in the AFC to go 16-0 this upcoming season. His latest prediction has to do with another team in the AFC, but it’s not necessarily a positive take.

On Wednesday, Cowherd predicted that Las Vegas will have to bench Derek Carr midway through the season. Cowherd believes the Raiders’ wins last season were simply against inferior opponents.

Las Vegas also added a really good insurance policy at quarterback in Marcus Mariota, who has shown flashes of being a legitimate quarterback in the NFL. If things go south quickly for the Raiders, Cowherd thinks we’ll see Mariota thrusted into the starting role.

“I think the Raiders are going to start out 2-6 or 1-5 and guess who’s going to play? Marcus Mariota. You tell me the last team that in October that replaced their quarterback and ended up being fantastic? It just doesn’t happen much,” Cowherd said.

— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 12, 2020

Carr won’t go down without a fight this year, that’s for sure.

During his press conference with the media last week, Carr said “I’m going to be completely honest with you: I’m tired of being disrespected. There was no question I was going to play this year.”

The Raiders added a handful of new weapons to its offense in the 2020 NFL Draft, such as Lynn Bowden, Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs III. Perhaps they’ll help Carr take his game to the next level.

Unfortunately for Carr, the 2020 schedule for Las Vegas won’t do him any favors. His first six games consist of head-to-head showdowns with Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater, Patrick Mahomes and Cam Newton.