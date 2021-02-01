Colin Cowherd Suggests Blockbuster Offer For Deshaun Watson

By all accounts, NFL teams looking to make an offer for Texans QB Deshaun Watson will have to make it a big one. But Colin Cowherd believes there’s one team that could make an offer the Texans would have to consider.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that the Las Vegas Raiders could make the Texans a stellar offer. He put forward QB Derek Carr, TE Darren Waller and four first-round picks as an offer for Deshaun Watson.

“You don’t think the Texans would listen?” Cowherd argued. “You can win a lot of games with Derek Carr.”

Cowherd went on to argue that Derek Carr would give them a quality quarterback, while Waller would give them a top-two tight end in the NFL. He feels that the combined haul would be enough of an offer for the Texans to part with Deshaun Watson.

It’s a good offer to be sure. Carr and Waller have been great players at times. And four first-round picks can completely change the fortunes of the Texans as they work on their rebuild.

Of course, the Raiders would have to be willing to give up such a massive haul in order to make the move work in the first place.

Cowherd pointed out that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has more years left on his contract than any other coach. But that doesn’t mean he’s willing to mortgage his team’s future on one player – even if it is a perennial Pro Bowl quarterback.

Would you make an offer for Deshaun Watson like that if you were the Raiders?