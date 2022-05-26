Report: Colin Kaepernick "Impressed" Raiders During Wednesday's Workout

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

It was announced on Wednesday that Colin Kaepernick had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders went well.

"On Colin Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders: Sounds like it went well and he impressed," Rapoport tweeted. "The door is open."

Though he hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season, Kaepernick has made it abundantly clear that he wants to play football again.

A deal isn't imminent at this time, but Raiders owner Mark Davis has expressed confidence in Kaepernick in the past.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick and he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League," Davis said. "I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms. I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being.”

The Raiders' quarterback room currently features Derek Carr, Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers.

Only time will tell if the Raiders add Kaepernick to their roster.