Concerning Details Emerge From Tragic Crash Involving Henry Ruggs

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is in court today on suspicion of DUI following a Tuesday morning car crash which took the life of a 23-year-old woman.

Ruggs, whose girlfriend was also injured in the wreck, was a driver of one of the two cars involved. He was booked and charged with DUI and reckless driving on Tuesday afternoon.

Ruggs appeared in front of a judge today, and the alleged details provided by prosecutor Eric Bauman during the session are not good for the former first-round pick. According to reporter Katelyn Newberg, Ruggs was traveling 156 miles per hour two seconds before the crash, and his car was going 127 miles per hour when airbags deployed.

Additionally, Ruggs’ BAC was more than twice the legal limit, and a loaded gun was found in his car. A dog was also reportedly killed in the crash.

Ruggs was ordered a $150,000 bail and the “highest level of electronic monitoring” if released. He’s due back in court next Wednesday.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders late Tuesday night, hours after he was booked on charges. Now, it looks like he is facing definite jail time.

Just an absolutely horrific–and eminently preventable–tragedy.