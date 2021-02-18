Damian Lillard Has A New Team Suggestion For Von Miller

Von Miller entered the offseason discussion on Wednesday after a report from ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggested that the Denver Broncos were “likely” to decline the $18 million team-option on the veteran edge rusher.

The move would make the eight-time Pro Bowl an unrestricted free agent this spring, allowing him to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Miller, 31, has had a tumultuous last few months. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in training camp and has recently found himself in legal trouble. In January, the Parker (CO.) Police Department announced that the Broncos defender had become the focus of a criminal investigation for an alleged domestic situation.

If Miller does become available this offseason, he would become the target of NFL teams everywhere. He’s made eight Pro Bowls in his nine seasons in the league, so any organization would be smart to pursue him.

For Damian Lillard, that choice is obvious: Miller should head to the Las Vegas Raiders.

I know the @raiders better go get Von Miller — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 17, 2021

The Raiders are badly in need of some upgrades on defense, so the 31-year-old edge-rusher would be a great place to start. Las Vegas ranked 30th in points allowed and 29th in sacks (21), both of which are areas where Miller could help out.

Lillard joined a long list of players that have been outspoken on social media about where they want the biggest free agents to land this offseason. His own teammate, CJ McCollum, has already become somewhat of an ambassador for the Cleveland Browns.

However, Lillard might need to temper his expectations. Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright quickly rebutted Graziano’s report, claiming that the organization was still working on a deal to keep Miller in Denver.

“No decision has been made on Von Miller’s option, no one has contacted Von’s representatives or Von with any decision (because no decision has been made) and they would be first to know,” Allbright wrote on Twitter. “Team is still trying to work through all that.”

Looks like Lillard might have to wait a bit longer to try and get Miller to Las Vegas.

