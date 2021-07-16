Raiders QB Derek Carr Reacts To Damian Lillard Trade Rumors

Damian Lillard has been the face of the Portland Trail Blazers for nearly a decade. Though he hasn’t officially requested a trade, there are several rumors swirling on Friday about him potentially being on the move.

Some of these trade rumors have gained so much traction that Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr chimed in on this topic.

Carr, a well-known Los Angeles Lakers fan, tweeted “Dame going to LA!?!?”

This is wishful thinking on Carr’s part, as there are currently no trade talks between the Blazers and Lakers that we know of.

It would be fun to see Lillard paired with LeBron James, but the Lakers don’t really have enough assets to pull off a blockbuster trade. Of course, that’s if they’re not willing to give up Anthony Davis, which they probably aren’t.

Dame going to LA!?!? — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 16, 2021

Carr’s teammate, Josh Jacobs, had a pretty funny response to his tweet.

“If he [Lillard] goes [to the Lakers], sign me up to the fan base,” Jacobs wrote.

If he goes sign me up to the fan base 😂😂 https://t.co/eAHbZRpg6T — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) July 16, 2021

As of now, Lillard is not expected to request a trade. At least that’s what Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian/OregonLive reported on Friday afternoon.

This past season, Lillard averaged 28.8 points, 7.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. He managed to take his game to the next level in the playoffs, but it wasn’t enough to get out of the first round.

Only time will tell if Damian Lillard really wants out of Portland.

[Derek Carr]