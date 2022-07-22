Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 NFL QB Needs To Be "Great" This Season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this Friday to discuss a plethora of topics involving the NFL.

While on The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky shared his thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders' outlook for the 2022 season. He ultimately believes it's time for Derek Carr to be great.

"He's no longer allowed to be good," Orlovsky said. "Now, with Davante [Adams], he has to be great."

Orlovsky acknowledged that Carr has been a solid player for many years. However, the overall production hasn't matched that of an elite quarterback.

"I think this about Derek: Derek has been really good. He has four straight years of 4,000 yards. But the thing is, in that four-year span of playing good football, he averages like 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions those seasons," Orlovsky added. "Good numbers, certainly not great numbers. I think he has been really clutch in certain moments, but dude, you can't throw for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year."

The Raiders rewarded Carr with a three-year, $121.5 million contract this offseason.

With Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller at his disposal, Carr needs to put up strong numbers in order for the Raiders to contend in the AFC.