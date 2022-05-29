Darren Waller Contract Being Worked On: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: Tight end Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the football after a reception against the New Orleans Saints during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Saints 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Darren Waller has been on one of the most-valuable contracts in the National Football League, making below market value for a player of his ability.

That is about to change, though.

Waller said his agent and the Raiders are working on a new longterm contract for the star tight end.

“My agent is working on that,” Waller said on the Ross Tucker Podcast. “I understand it, but I know if I focus on it too much, it could take away from my job and learning a new system and just continuing to try to elevate and take care of my body in the right way. I try to focus on those things and let my agent handle that. When decisions need to be made, decisions need to be made.”

Waller has far outplayed the contract extension he signed with the Raiders in 2019.

Waller has been one of the best tight ends in the National Football League since joining the Raiders.

Las Vegas needs to pay up.