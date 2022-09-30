Darren Waller Has Honest Reaction To Raiders 0-3 Start

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with Hunter Renfrow #13 after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Raiders entered this season with high hopes. Although they're not ready to give up, the team's 0-3 start has undoubtedly put a damper on the mood in Las Vegas.

Following the Raiders' loss to the Titans in Week 3, the captains on the team held a meeting.

Speaking to the media this week, Raiders tight end Darren Waller said he can sense just how badly the team captains want to get a win.

“I definitely feel the urgency from the captains on the team,” Waller said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They just really care. And they’re challenging people to up their preparation, to do a little more recovery. Like, whatever it is, when you sit down to reflect, ask yourself what you can do better. That’s what the leaders are doing.”

The Raiders will need Waller to step up this Sunday afternoon against the Broncos.

Waller has 13 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown this season. That's not nearly good enough for a player of his caliber.

We'll see if Waller and the Raiders can right the ship this weekend. A win over a division rival would certainly help them get back on track.