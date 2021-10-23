Raiders TE Darren Waller Late Addition To Injury Report

With kickoff less than 24 hours away, the Las Vegas Raiders have downgraded tight end Darren Waller to questionable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Waller didn’t practice on Wednesday, but the Raiders listed it as a rest day for the Pro Bowl tight end. On Friday, he was listed as a limited participant due to an ankle injury.

Despite being listed as limited on Friday, the Raiders didn’t initially give Waller a game designation for Week 7. That led many fans to believe that he’d be ready to go this weekend. The latest change to his status, however, has casted some doubt over his availability.

So much of the Raiders’ passing game runs through Waller. If he’s unable to play, Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs III will need to be at their best.

Raiders TE Darren Waller (ankle) has been added to the team’s injury report for tomorrow against the Eagles and is now questionable to play. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 23, 2021

In six games this season, Darren Waller has 33 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns. He presents so many mismatches for Las Vegas due to his rare combination of size and speed.

While the Raiders obviously want Waller on the field this weekend against the Eagles, it’s important they don’t risk him making this injury worse than it already is.

The Raiders should have a final update on Waller a few hours before kickoff on Sunday. Until then, Raiders fans will have to patiently wait to find out if the team’s superstar tight end will be active.

