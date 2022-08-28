Darren Waller Has Left His Agents: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with Hunter Renfrow #13 after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

In a move that might have gone a bit under the radar, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller left his agency Klutch Sports last week.

Waller will be able to hire a new representative on Wednesday when the NFLPA's five-day grace period expires. There are rumors that Waller could be eyeing Drew Rosenhaus.

Whoever he hires, it seems like this move is coming with a new contract in mind. Waller, who turns 30 next month, is set to earn $6.25 million in base salary in each of the next two seasons, which is low considering his recent production.

Raiders fans are hoping that Waller leaving Klutch is a harbinger of good news for the their favorite team.

Waller posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, making the Pro Bowl the latter year. However, he was limited by injuries in 2021 and is recovering from a balky hamstring this summer,

Still, when he's on the field, Waller is among the most dangerous receiving threats at the tight end position. It makes sense for him to seek one big NFL payday before it's too late.

We'll see if the Raiders are willing to give it to him soon.