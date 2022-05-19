Cousin Of NFL Star Reportedly Dead In California Shooting

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A shooting that occurred at an East Palo Alto park resulted in the death of Ralph Fields Jr., who is the cousin of Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Fields, 34, was fatally shot in what is being described as a "daylight gun battle."

According to reports, two rival groups got into an altercation at Jack Farrell Park on Fordham Street. Two suspects from each group reportedly fired off shots, which began around 6 p.m. despite the fact that innocent civilians were in the area.

A video of the shooting was captured by a young girl playing tag at the park. It's a disturbing clip to say the least.

This shooting left one man dead and three others wounded.

Vigil organizer Mele K. Latu spoke to ABC7 News about this incident and why they returned to the park for a gathering on Wednesday night.

"We lost a community member yesterday, and it's really affecting a lot of us," Latu said. "I thought, no better way than to come back to the park to reestablish to this community that your leaders and your community members are working hard to make sure that our parks, our schools and our community are safe."

Our thoughts are with those affected by this shooting.