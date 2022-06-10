Davante Adams Has Telling Comment About Hunter Renfrow

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Oakland Raiders is congratulated by Derek Carr #4 and Darren Waller #83 after he caught the winning touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions at RingCentral Coliseum on November 03, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Davante Adams has only been teammates with Hunter Renfrow for a few months, but it appears they're already building a strong connection.

Speaking to the media this week, Adams raved about Renfrow's football IQ. He revealed that he has learned a lot from the Clemson product during his short time on the Raiders.

“I’ve been around a lot of people like Hunter [Renfrow], but there’s never been a fourth-year [guy] with the type of football acumen that he has,” Adams said, via Raiders Wire. “His awareness and understanding why he does certain things. Because, there’s people out there with a lot of talent, but they can’t sit there and break it down and tell you why they did what they did with their footwork, or the next rep why they tweaked it a little bit because of a look they had. So, his awareness, his football smarts, he’s definitely ahead of his time, so it’s actually fun.

“Sometimes I’ll be sitting there talking to him in the middle of an offensive meeting and we’ll be talking about releases, and he’ll be talking about what he thought. And I’m like, this is fun. This is fun being someone who’s a lot like me mentally in the way that he approaches the game and the way I attack it. Always trying to find those small nuances, whether it’s something the defense is doing or if it’s something I’m doing. It’s been great. I’ve been learning from him, he’s been learning from me."

Clearly, the Raiders' front office agrees with Adams that Renfrow is a special player.

On Friday, the Raiders signed Renfrow to a two-year, $32 million contract extension.

During the 2021 season, Renfrow had 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. His production earned him a trip to the Pro Bowl.

With Adams across from him, Renfrow should be able to have even more success in Las Vegas this fall.