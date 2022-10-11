Davante Adams Is Facing Suspension: NFL World Reacts

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a pass during mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Raiders star Davante Adams lost his composure on Monday night, shoving a credentialed worker on his way out of Arrowhead Stadium.

Adams made sure he apologized during his postgame press conference. However, that doesn't mean he'll avoid facing some form of discipline from the NFL.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league is reviewing Adams' situation. He could face a potential suspension for shoving the credentialed worker to the ground.

The reactions to this report from Pelissero are mostly mixed.

"Good," one fan responded. "Was totally uncalled for. Awful sportsmanship."

"He should definitely be suspended," a Chiefs fan wrote.

"I understand a fine, but a suspension seems like a lot," Tashan Reed of The Athletic said. "We'll see. Note: The #Raiders are going into a bye and face the Texans after that."



Adams issued a statement regarding this situation on social media.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams wrote on Twitter. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

If Adams does get suspended, he would miss a Week 7 showdown with the Houston Texans.