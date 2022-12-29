Davante Adams Reacts To The Raiders Benching Derek Carr

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a long pass for a touchdown as Rashad Fenton #27 of the Kansas City Chiefs defends during the 1st quarter of the at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) David Eulitt/Getty Images

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr has been benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham. He'll reportedly "step away" from the team for the final two weeks of the regular season.

Shortly after McDaniels announced this decision, NFL fans started wondering what's next for Davante Adams. The All-Pro wideout was thrilled about teaming up with Carr because they've been friends since college.

When asked about Carr being benched for the rest of the season, Adams had a blunt response.

“Obviously, I don’t think anybody was excited about it in here,” Adams told reporters. “Him being one of my really good friends, the reason why I came here in the first place. I mean, I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here. I think everybody knows how I feel about him.”

Although the Raiders benched his friend, Adams' mindset for Week 17 hasn't changed.

"I support my guy but we got to finish out this season the best way we can possible, with all things considered at this point."

Adams has 88 receptions for 1,290 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

If Stidham is going to have success as the Raiders' starting quarterback, he may want to target Adams early and often.