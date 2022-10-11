Look: Davante Adams Releases Statement After Shoving Credentialed Worker

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Following the thrilling finish to the Raiders-Chiefs game on Monday night, Davante Adams shoved a credentialed worker at Arrowhead Stadium.

The worker tried to walk past Adams as he was heading to the tunnel. Clearly, the star receiver was frustrated with the way Monday night's game ended.

As a result, Adams shoved the worker to the ground.

Adams has received a lot of criticism from fans and the media over the past few hours. With that said, he did issue a statement on social media regarding this matter.

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game," Adams wrote on Twitter. "Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

Hopefully, Adams can make amends with the worker he pushed.

Even if Adams' apology is accepted by the credentialed worker, there's no guarantee he'll avoid a fine or suspension from the NFL.

The league obviously doesn't want its players behaving like this, especially in the national spotlight.