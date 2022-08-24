Davante Adams Reveals No. 1 Goal For His Career

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a pass during mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Davante Adams has made five-straight Pro Bowls and earned consecutive first-team All-Pro selections. There is one individual goal he still has his eyes on though.

Adams is going to have to wait a while to achieve it though. The Las Vegas Raiders star told "The Pivot" this week that he is fixated on making the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I want to be in the Hall,” Adams said. “There’s only 29 at my position in that, and I’ve got that on my alarm clock when I wake up.”

Yep, Adams has the No. 29 on his alarm clock to remind him of his objective, in case you were wondering how serious he is.

“It’s always been a goal,” he said. “If I am where I am now, and I know I can continue to build that, I’ve got a chance.”

Through eight seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Adams hauled in 669 receptions for 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns. The 29-year-old has established himself as arguably the top player at his position in the league.

If he can string together a couple of more outstanding seasons in Vegas, Adams should have that induction in Canton within reach.

[ Pro Football Talk ]