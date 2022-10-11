Look: Davante Adams Shoves Credential Worker At Arrowhead Stadium

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for the play in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams had an electric performance against the Chiefs on Monday night, but his antics following the game stole all the headlines.

As Adams was walking off the field at Arrowhead Stadium, a credentialed person tried to walk past him.

Adams, who was clearly frustrated after Monday's loss, decided to shove the person to the ground.

It was an ugly scene for Adams.

Adams addressed his actions during his postgame press conference.

"Before I say anything, I want to apologize to the guy [camera person] running off the field and he ran and jumped in front of me," Adams said, via NFL.com. "I'm coming off the field and I bumped into him and pushed him. I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him because that was just frustration mixed with him running in front of me and I shouldn't have responded that way and that's how I initially responded. I want to apologize to him for that."

Although he apologized, Adams could still face discipline from the NFL.

Adams finished Week 5 with three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.