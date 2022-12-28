Davante Adams Trending After Derek Carr Benching News

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Derek Carr will not start this weekend against the 49ers. The offense will instead be led by Jarrett Stidham.

When discussing Carr's future with the Raiders, McDaniels said, "There is a lot to be sorted once the season is over."

Now that Carr's future in Las Vegas is uncertain, many fans are wondering how Davante Adams feels about his own situation. He wanted to team up with Carr because of their close friendship.

If Carr is no longer with the Raiders next season, Adams will be left wondering why he ever wanted out of Green Bay in the first place.

"Part of the reason Davante Adams wanted the trade was for long-term stability at QB," Matt Schneidman of The Athletic said. "Safe to say Derek Carr is done in Vegas. Aaron Rodgers might still be the Packers QB for 1-3 more years. Tough situation for Adams, no matter how you feel about him wanting out of GB."

"Ya wonder if everyone involved would take back the Davante Adams trade," Kevin Clark of The Ringer tweeted.

Adams has 88 receptions for 1,290 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. His production has been fine despite how tough this year has been for the Raiders.

It'll be fascinating to see how Adams performs with Stidham throwing him the football over the next two weeks.