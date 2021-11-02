David Carr Apologizes For What He Tweeted About Henry Ruggs

On Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a car accident that killed one person. He’s expected to be charged with DUI resulting in death.

Shortly after the news broke, NFL Network’s David Carr, who is the brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, had a tone-deaf reaction.

“When the Raiders make the Super Bowl this year, I will argue, successful I might add, that not only is Derek the MVP, I will make the case there has NEVER been a more valuable player,” Carr tweeted.

Carr received a lot of criticism for that remark in large part because people found it insensitive and unnecessary. This led to Carr deleting the tweet and posting a different message on his Twitter account.

“I’ll try this again, my apologies if the last tweet sounded incentive, I just can’t imagine another team having to deal with so much off the field,” Carr wrote. “It obviously hits a little to close to home for a brother.”

NFL fans didn’t think this tweet from Carr was much of an improvement from the first one.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have released a proper statement on this tragic news.

“The Raiders are aware of an accident involving Henry Ruggs III that occurred this morning in Las Vegas,” the team said in a statement. “We are devastated by the loss of life and out thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family. We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”