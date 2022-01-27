David Carr Has Telling Admission On Brother’s Future

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is under contract for the 2022 season, but there has been a lot of talk about him potentially being on the move this offseason.

During a recent appearance on The Herd, David Carr shared his thoughts on his brother’s future with the Raiders.

Though it didn’t come directly from Derek’s mouth, David said the Raiders need to prove they’re committed to building a Super Bowl contender as soon as possible.

“There has to be a commitment from the organization that they will give him what he needs to succeed,” Carr said. “He only wants to win a Super Bowl. He’s not here for the money. He’s talked about hanging up when Jon retired. All that stuff is ‘I want to win.’ He wants to win football games. He’d love to do it in Las Vegas but wants a chance.”

Carr mentioned that Las Vegas isn’t that far away from taking that next step toward being a Super Bowl contender.

“They’re not that far away if you can add a couple of pieces. We all know one of his best friends is Davante Adams, and he can possibly not be franchise-tagged.”

NFL.com‘s Marc Sessler recently listed the Indianapolis Colts as a landing spot for Carr.

The Raiders’ coaching decision this offseason might very well dictate whether or not Carr wants to stay in Las Vegas.