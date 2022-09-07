Decision Reportedly Made In Henry Ruggs III Preliminary Case

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III had a preliminary hearing scheduled for this Wednesday. However, it has been rescheduled.

This is the fifth time that Ruggs' preliminary hearing has been moved to a later date.

The new date for Ruggs' preliminary hearing is Oct. 12, according to AL.com.

Ruggs, a former first-round pick, was involved in a fatal car crash last November. He has been charged with two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and possession of a gun under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ruggs' preliminary hearing has been delayed because attorneys are still waiting for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's final report.

"What I’ve been told by the sitting detective is that it’s the longest and most comprehensive report he’s ever done," Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said.

We'll have a new update on Ruggs' situation next month.