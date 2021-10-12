DeMaurice Smith Reveals Jon Gruden Reached Out To Him

DeMaurice Smith, the NFLPA executive director, revealed on Monday night that Raiders head coach Jon Gruden reached out to him following reports of Gruden’s email controversy.

The NFL’s investigation of workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team examined over 650,000 emails. Among them included an email from Gruden, who was then an ESPN commentator, to Washington GM Bruce Allen. In the email, Gruden called DeMaurice “Dumboriss” and said his lips are the “size of michellin tires,” according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Smith responded to the email reports via Twitter on Monday night. In doing so, he revealed that Gruden reached out to him after the email surfaced.