Derek Carr Has Brutally Honest Admission On ‘Rivalry’ With Chiefs

Derek Carr has been the Raiders’ starting quarterback since 2014, the year he was taken in the second round. In that timeframe, the franchise is just 2-10 against the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs.

The last win for the Raiders in the series came in Oakland, in Week 7 of the 2017 season. Before that, Carr’s franchise split the season series in 2014. Patrick Mahomes is undefeated as starter against the Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Kansas City for the two sides’ first 2020 game this weekend. The Chiefs, who enter with a 4-0 record, opened as an 11.5-point favorites in the game, and the line has moved up to -13 or -13.5, depending on the sportsbook.

Derek Carr was pretty honest about the series when asked today. He says the Raiders can’t really call it a “rivalry” if the Raiders don’t start to beat the Chiefs on occasion. So far, that has been a real struggle.

Carr on the Chiefs: "To be honest, to call it a rivalry we have to win some games against them." — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 7, 2020

To be fair to Carr and the Raiders, this probably says more about the Chiefs over the last six seasons, than it does the Raiders specifically. Since 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs are 12-1 against the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, and 9-3 against the Denver Broncos.

There is a fair amount of hype around Carr’s Las Vegas Raiders this year. The team is 2-2, with wins over the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, and losses to the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills, the latter of which was by a touchdown. They may not be a great team, but they’re definitely competitive and could find themselves in playoff contention this year.

A lot of that will be decided by Carr’s play. He’s been very impressive so far, completing 73.6-percent of his throws for 1,095 yards, eight touchdowns, and no interceptions.

The Chiefs host the Raiders at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

[Vic Tafur]