NFL Analyst Predicts A Bold Offseason Derek Carr Trade

Derek Carr hasn’t been getting as much offseason hype/speculation as quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, but it’s possible the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback will be playing elsewhere in 2021.

The Raiders seem to be committed to Carr, though many doubt that the franchise is 100 percent all-in on the quarterback.

It’s possible that Las Vegas will decide to make a move on the veteran quarterback. If that happens, where could Carr end up?

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Brad Gagnon has made a prediction. The prediction: Carr will be traded from Las Vegas to Chicago.

The Bears Acquire Derek Carr from the Raiders, Trade Allen Robinson II But general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy know it’s now or never, and I’m thinking that could have them on the phone with the Las Vegas Raiders about a second blockbuster trade between the two teams in roughly a three-year span. Jon Gruden sent Khalil Mack to Pace’s Bears in 2018. Now, with Marcus Mariota in tow and intriguing alternatives to Carr available in the draft, I can see Gruden shipping Carr to the Bears for a semi-premium draft pick.

Carr could be a good fit in Chicago, as the Bears are in desperate need of some stability at the quarterback position.

However, the Bears probably have their eyes on a bigger prize at the moment, as Russell Wilson speculation continues to grow.

Carr could be a good consolation prize if that trade doesn’t happen, though.