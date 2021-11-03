Derek Carr Comments On The Henry Ruggs Accident

Another disturbing event involving a member of Las Vegas Raiders came to light this week, sending shockwaves around the organization. Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was charged with DUI on Tuesday after his involvement in a crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead.

Ruggs, who appeared before a judge this afternoon, was the driver of a Corvette, one of two cars involved the accident. Details from Wednesday’s session alleged that the vehicle Ruggs was driving was traveling 156 miles per hour two seconds before the crash. The Corvette then collided with a Toyota Rav4, killing one of the passengers in that vehicle.

Ruggs’ blood-alcohol-content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the incident and a loaded gun was found in his car. A judge ordered a $150,000 bail and the “highest level of electronic monitoring” if the 22-year-old is released.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Raiders organization and roster was left to deal with the fallout from the heartbreaking crash. Quarterback Derek Carr, a leader in the team’s locker room, was clearly shaken by the incident involving Ruggs and addressed it on Wednesday.

“My emotions have been on a roller coaster this year. My heart goes out so much…to all the families involved,” Carr said, per Hondo Carpenter of Sports Illustrated. “No one ever wants to see this whether it is a football player or not.”

This isn’t the first time that the Raiders have been blindsided with a troubling situation this season. Just a few weeks ago, head coach Jon Gruden was forced to resign over offensive emails that he’d sent in the past.

Obviously the two situations are very different, but both have taken a toll on the mood in Las Vegas. As Carr puts it, emotions inside the Raiders locker room have been on a “rollercoaster” that the team desperately wants to get off.

Las Vegas released Ruggs late on Tuesday night to distance themselves from the 22-year-old who will likely face two felony charges. He’s due back in court next Wednesday.