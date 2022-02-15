New Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels reportedly wants to ink quarterback Derek Carr to a new contract.

On Tuesday afternoon, Raiders insider Vinny Bonsignore detailed what a potential Derek Carr contract could look like. He thinks Carr will likely make around $40 million per season with the new deal.

“As it relates to Derek Carr and the Raiders, the sense is no proposals have been exchanged yet on an extension,” Bonsignore reported. “You’ll see various numbers being thrown around, but, as I’ve been reporting, any extension would likely be in the $40m per season range. So, if it’s a two-year deal at $40m per year, when you factor in the 2021 salary it would be three years, $100m.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to that news on social media. Some think that’s just a bit too much to pay for Carr.

“He doesn’t deserve 40 million a year I’m sorry 😂,” one fan said.

“40!?” another questioned.

Another fan thinks Carr is trying to get all of his money now.

“Damn.. Carr is playing this new contract for his future outside of football. Does he not think he will be the NFL for another contract?!?!” the fan asked.

Like it or not, $40 million will be the going rate for quality quarterbacks moving forward. Both Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have already eclipsed that mark and with the increasing salary cap, others will as well.