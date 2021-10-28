Derek Carr Sends Clear Message About His Future In NFL

Now in his eighth year with the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr is in the middle of perhaps the best season of his career.

Through seven games, Carr has completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,269 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s averaging a career-high 8.5 yards per attempt as well while leading Las Vegas to a 5-2 start.

Currently, Carr is only under contract through next season, and could become a free agent just before he turns 32 years old. However, the 2014 second-round pick is making it clear he wants to finish his career in the Silver and Black.

During a recent appearance on the “Harvester Sports” podcast, Carr said he 100% wants to be a Raider for life.

“I’ve been on record saying I’m not playing for anybody else,” Carr said. “I’m a Raider. One day, if by my choice or theirs I’m not, then I’m not. I’ll play golf and get really good at that.”

Our podcast with Derek Carr is out NOW!!! and you're gonna love it as much as @derekcarrqb loves the Raiders! https://t.co/EjxNC9Re6c pic.twitter.com/PgcYWf8Kbq — Harvester Sports (@HarvesterSports) October 28, 2021

It seems highly unlikely the Raiders would trade Carr, but if he continues to perform this well over the next season-and-a-half, he’ll have plenty of suitors in free agency. Still, the three-time Pro Bowler isn’t wavering.

“I want to win a championship here [with the Raiders]. It means so much more,” Carr said. “Could I leave and pick my team? Sure, you see a lot of guys doing that. Maybe I’m just built different.”

For now, Carr can focus on the present, where the Raiders are currently in first place in the AFC West and in a four-way tie for the best record in the conference. After a bye this weekend, Las Vegas will head East in Week 9 to take on the New York Giants.