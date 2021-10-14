Derek Carr Has Blunt Suggestion For Rest Of The NFL

Following Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, quarterback Derek Carr has had to answer some tough questions about his former coach.

Speaking to the media this week, Carr appeared to want to address the fact that Gruden is the only one who has had his emails exposed for the world to see. He suggested that all head coaches and general managers show their emails too.

“Open up everything,” Carr said. “See what happens.”

Carr clearly believes that more heads will roll if coaches and GMs have to reveal their true feelings. Some of the emails that got Gruden exposed date back 10 years.

But if Derek Carr thinks this kind of idea is going to go over poorly with fans, he’s sadly mistaken. This is exactly what fans want: Hard proof that the messages coaches and GMs send to players don’t match the attitudes they share when the cameras are off.

"Open up everything, see what happens." #Raiders Derek Carr, said some GM, coaches would sweat if their emails were opened up. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 13, 2021

In his emails, Jon Gruden used inappropriate language directed at a wide variety of different groups in the NFL.

Gruden resigned soon after the emails were made public, but not before some massive fan backlash.

However, his ousting from the NFL brought up a number of conversations about hypocrisy. Just about everyone acknowledges that Gruden isn’t the only high-ranking person in the league with those views. Though he is the only one whose views have been documented and laid bare for all to see – so far.

We may very well see more coaches and GMs in the future get exposed the way Gruden was.

While that may be painful for some teams, it seems inevitable now.