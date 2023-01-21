Derek Carr Has Message For Fans Amid Raiders Split

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders looks to pass against the Denver Broncos during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Earlier this Saturday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter said a trade involving Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will happen sooner than later.

A few hours after Schefter provided this update, Carr took to Twitter to comment on his future.

"Thank you to all the people reaching out trying to give me their platform to tell my side of what happened," Carr wrote. "It's the hardest thing in the world not to jump on every interview and tell the whole truth. Thank you but I'm choosing to move on and give our next city our best."

Raiders fans aren't surprised that Carr is taking the high road in this situation.

Carr is considered a respectable quarterback in the NFL. He's just a season removed from leading the Raiders to the playoffs despite dealing with so much turmoil.

Though a trade has not materialized yet, Schefter mentioned a plethora of teams that could pursue Carr this offseason.

"The entire NFC South is expected to be in the market for a new quarterback," Schefter said. "The Jets, the Commanders, the Colts, the Texans. There are so many teams that need a quarterback, which elevates the value of Derek Carr."

Trade talks involving Carr should heat up over the next few weeks.