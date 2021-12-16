Derek Carr Identifies The Biggest Problem For Raiders

No team in the NFL this season has been more streaky than the Raiders. After starting off with a 5-2 record, they dropped five of their next six games.

This past Sunday, the Raiders suffered their worst loss of the season. The Chiefs defeated them by a final score of 48-9.

Speaking to the media this week, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr addressed the team’s biggest flaw. He admit the Raiders have been unable to sustain any level of consistency this season.

“The main thing right now is that we’re too inconsistent,” Carr said, via ProFootballTalk. “The main thing is that we’re too much of this [up and down] instead of just doing the same thing right over and over again, and that’s as a whole. We’ve got to be better as a whole, and if we can be consistent, we’ve shown that we can put up a lot of points and put up a lot of yards against some really good teams.”

Although the Raiders are on the outside looking in when it comes to the AFC playoff picture, Carr is still optimistic they can make a late-season run.

“I think that for us to know that we’re still right there and we have four AFC teams that we play, two in the division. It’s not going to be easy, but you’re telling me that we have a chance,” Carr said. “The way that we’ve come to work is we do have a chance and that’s a fact. But we have to win football games, that’s all that matters.”

The Raiders need a win this Saturday against the Browns in order to stay in the playoff race.