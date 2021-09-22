Jon Gruden Shares Promising Update On Derek Carr

Derek Carr has turned some heads around the NFL with his performance through two weeks. Unfortunately, like so many other notable players around the league, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback is now dealing with an injury.

Carr didn’t miss any time in the Raiders’ win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but did suffer what has been described as a minor ankle injury. He had an MRI on Monday, and was listed as questionable.

Jon Gruden has been remaining optimistic about his quarterback’s chances to win. Today, he and the team got a big lift, as Carr was a full participant in practice. Barring a setback between now and Sunday, we should see him under center.

“He’s good to go,” Gruden said, per Las Vegas Journal-Review writer Adam Hill. That’s good news for the Raiders, and bad news for their Week 3 opponent, the Miami Dolphins.

Derek Carr was a full participant in practice. ""He's good to go," says Jon Gruden #Raiders — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) September 22, 2021

Derek Carr has been prolific through two games, wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Steelers. He has 817 yards, four touchdowns, and one interceptions, completing two-thirds of his passes.

The team hasn’t totally avoided the injury bug, however. Starting running back Josh Jacobs and left guard Richie Incognito have both missed time with injury. Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is also out, which makes Carr’s availability even more important.

Of course, the Miami Dolphins have been significantly impacted. Their starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, is out with fractured ribs. Jacoby Brissett will start for Miami.

[Adam Hill]