NFL Insider Gives Latest On Derek Carr’s Status After Thursday Night Injury

During last night’s Las Vegas Raiders game against the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Derek Carr came up lame on a scramble, leaving the game after suffering a groin injury. That injury may hold him out for the rest of the regular season.

That’s tough news for Las Vegas. The team is in the midst of the playoff hunt, and Carr has had a pretty impressive season overall. On the year, he’s completing 68.1-percent of his passes, for 3,396 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. His touchdown rate is on pace to be the second best of his career.

After the game, which the Raiders lost 30-27 in overtime, Jon Gruden confirmed that Carr had not suffered a tear, but called the groin injury “significant.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport gave some more background on Carr’s status this morning.

“He’s going to get some tests today, he’s going to get an MRI, so there’s no definitive diagnosis or timeline on this groin pull,” Rapoport said. “For any other time of year this would be something where he’d probably be out a couple weeks and be able to return, but there are only two games left for the Raiders, and if this keeps Derek Carr out for next week, obviously there’s a chance that we’ve seen the last of him this season.”

From @GMFB: The #Raiders may have lost QB Derek Carr for the final two games, as he'll undergo tests today for his pulled groin. pic.twitter.com/eGYQ68LgpS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2020

At 7-7, the Las Vegas Raiders are currently a game back of the Miami Dolphins, who occupy the final AFC Playoff spot as of now, and the Baltimore Ravens. They have a big opportunity to pick up a game on Miami with a head-to-head matchup next Saturday, adn finish the season against the struggling Denver Broncos.

It looks like Marcus Mariota, the former Heisman winner and No. 2 pick, may very well be the guy to lead them to the playoffs, if they get there. He looked pretty solid in relief of Carr last night.

Mariota finished 17-of-28 for 226 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on a pretty bad throw behind a receiver, which was returned by Chris Harris to Raiders territory. He was also very dangerous on the ground, as he was in college, with 88 yards and a score on nine carries.