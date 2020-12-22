Jon Gruden Announces Update On Raiders QB Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders lost quarterback Derek Carr last week, during the team’s dramatic loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Marcus Mariota stepped in and was impressive for the most part, but Justin Herbert pulled off some heroics to end the game.

After the game, head coach Jon Gruden called Carr’s groin injury “significant.” It didn’t sound like there was any guarantee that he’d be able to play in the Raiders’ two remaining games, with the team on the outside looking in of the current playoff picture.

Today, Gruden gave an update on Carr, saying that he had some limited practice time today. He said that Carr and Mariota alternated snaps at QB1, which is a fairly good sign for the seventh-year QB.

Carr was out of Thursday night’s game early. He was 3-for-5 for 53 yards. Mariota stepped in and threw for 226 yards and a touchdown, along with 88 yards and a rushing score. If he can play out the regular season at a high level, he may get another starting shot somewhere next year.

Derek Carr has been very effective this season so far. He has 3,396 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions so far this season.

At 7-7, the Las Vegas Raiders sit in ninth place in the AFC, two full games back of the final Wild Card spot. The Miami Dolphins currently occupy that seed, at 9-5 after last weekend’s win over the New England Patriots. The Baltimore Ravens kept pace with a blowout win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and are in that first spot out due to tiebreakers.

That makes the final two games absolute must-wins for Vegas, and they need some help as well. They can give themselves some serious help on Sunday, with a game against those Dolphins. They need Miami to lose in Week 17 to the Buffalo Bills, and the Ravens to fall to the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals to tie those two teams up at 9-7 and try and snag the 7-seed on tiebreakers.