Derek Carr Is Getting Crushed For 4th Quarter Decision

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made a questionable decision late in the fourth quarter as he was driving his team down the field.

Las Vegas was down 26-19 before it got a first down inside the 10-yard line with around 30 seconds left. The team had no timeouts remaining and still could’ve called in a play, but Carr decided to spike it.

That gave the Raiders only three chances of getting into the end zone instead of four and it ended up biting them after they were stopped.

The Bengals went on to win their first playoff game in 31 years after Carr threw an interception on fourth-and-goal.

The NFL world wasn’t pleased with Carr’s decision-making after that first down catch.

The Carr Spike on 1st and Goal was ridiculous. Can’t believe that happened. Congratulations to the Bengals. #NFL — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) January 16, 2022

Why did Carr spike it on first down? There was 29 seconds. — Jason Bishop (@JasonBishopBI) January 16, 2022

Why the heck did Carr spike it. Wasted a down — Nick Viall (@viallnicholas28) January 16, 2022

That Carr spike on 1st and goal was so devastating for the Raiders. — Alex Gold (@AlexGold) January 16, 2022

Who spikes the ball with 40 seconds left at the opponents 8 on 1st and goal? Derek Carr does. 😭 — BV_Raider24 (@bvall_ERA) January 16, 2022

Never clock the ball on 1st down in that situation, you should have practiced that it, should be a fade or 50/50 jump ball that stops the clock when incomplete. Gave your guys 3 chances instead of 4. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 16, 2022

AWFUL spike. Horrible awareness by Carr — The Entertainah (@DaEntertainah85) January 16, 2022

Despite losing this game, it was still a heck of a season for the Raiders.

They won their four games of the season to get into the playoffs amid a lot of turmoil. They also had Rich Bisaccia become the first interim head coach in NFL history to take over a team mid-season and get to the postseason.

It remains to be seen what Carr says about this decision to the media.