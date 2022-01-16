The Spun

Derek Carr Is Getting Crushed For 4th Quarter Decision

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on the field.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr made a questionable decision late in the fourth quarter as he was driving his team down the field.

Las Vegas was down 26-19 before it got a first down inside the 10-yard line with around 30 seconds left. The team had no timeouts remaining and still could’ve called in a play, but Carr decided to spike it.

That gave the Raiders only three chances of getting into the end zone instead of four and it ended up biting them after they were stopped.

The Bengals went on to win their first playoff game in 31 years after Carr threw an interception on fourth-and-goal.

The NFL world wasn’t pleased with Carr’s decision-making after that first down catch.

Despite losing this game, it was still a heck of a season for the Raiders.

They won their four games of the season to get into the playoffs amid a lot of turmoil. They also had Rich Bisaccia become the first interim head coach in NFL history to take over a team mid-season and get to the postseason.

It remains to be seen what Carr says about this decision to the media.

