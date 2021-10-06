Derek Carr Responds To Joey Bosa’s Brutally Honest Message

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a bit of a beating from Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa on Monday night, both on and off the field.

Bosa sacked Carr once and hit him two other times. In total, the veteran signal caller was sacked four times in Los Angeles’ 28-14 primetime win.

After the game, Bosa took a shot at Carr by saying he was “curling up into a ball” due to the pressure.

“We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook,” Bosa said. “And you saw on (Christian Covington’s) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player … but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down.”

On Wednesday, Carr was asked about the comments, and he admitted that Bosa got under his skin a little. However, he made sure to note that Las Vegas will face the Chargers again later this season.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr, on Joey Bosa: "I love Joey. He knows that. We've gone back and forth..talking crap. Emotional day for them…he's entitled to his opinion. Almost like he watched the game in reverse…we'll see them again." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 6, 2021

Derek Carr, "He did piss me off, but there is nothing wrong with that," on Joey Bosa — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) October 6, 2021

After lighting it up during the Raiders’ 3-0 start by throwing for 1,203 yards and six touchdowns, Carr was limited to 196 passing yards on 21-of-34 attempts on Monday. In addition to being sacked four times, he was hit on an additional seven occasions.

Like Carr said, he’ll have his chance at revenge against Bosa and the Chargers, but he’s going to have to wait a while to get it. Las Vegas doesn’t play Los Angeles again until the final week of the season in January.