What The Raiders Are Reportedly Telling Teams About Derek Carr

We’ve already seen Matthew Stafford traded for Jared Goff in a huge Detroit Lions–Los Angeles Rams deal, and today, the Philadelphia Eagles dealt Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. There has been some speculation that Derek Carr could also be on the move, if the Las Vegas Raiders felt that they had hit the ceiling with the 29-year old.

Carr has been the team’s starter since going in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler, and has started all but two games for the team during his NFL career. He is just 47-63 in those games, though, finishing with one running record in seven seasons.

He is coming off of a very successful individual season under Jon Gruden. Carr completed over 67-percent of his throws, for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns, and nine interceptions for the 8-8 Raiders. His 8.2 adjusted yards per attempt were the best of his career. Jay Gruden, the Raiders head coach’s brother, said he’d be very surprised if Carr was moved.

It sounds like teams are inquiring though. Before they made the move for Wentz, the Colts reportedly asked the Raiders about Derek Carr’s availability, according to Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. They were rebuffed.

League source says Colts were among the teams that checked in on Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr. Received a pretty firm "not available." — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) February 18, 2021

The Colts sent a 2021 third-round pick, and a 2022 second-rounder that could turn into a first-round pick, if Wentz plays 75-percent of the time for the Colts, or plays 70-percent and the team reaches the playoffs. Wentz has had a higher ceiling than Carr, but is coming off of a horrendous season, in which he lost his starting job to Jalen Hurts.

That being considered, it sounds like the Las Vegas Raiders would probably want something closer to the multiple first-round picks that the Lions got for Stafford to consider moving Derek Carr.

With many of the other teams that have a need at quarterback likely looking to the 2021 NFL Draft, it is very likely that Carr will be a Raider next fall, but there is plenty of time for things to change between now and the start of the draft on April 29.

[Jim Ayello]