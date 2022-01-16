Derek Carr Makes His Opinion Of Rich Bisaccia Very Clear

Derek Carr is only an NFL quarterback. However, if he were running the Raiders‘ organization he knows exactly how he’d handle the head coaching situation.

It’s widely believed Rich Bisaccia is going to get the axe this off-season. The Raiders want a big name coaching in Sin City and Bisaccia doesn’t meet the criteria.

There is a large number of fans and analysts who are calling for the Raiders to give Bisaccia one more season, though. Carr is among them.

The Raiders quarterback gave a glowing endorsement of his head coach after losing to the Bengals on Saturday night.

“People listen him,” Carr said of Bisaccia. “And not just people, our team listens to him. I love him so much. I’m thankful for him. All of those things will be decision I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback and do my best to complete every pass. I think with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, that staff, kept everything together and kept us competitive and kept us winning, finding ways to win football games. I think that’s what our organization is about. We’ll see what happens. We know what we want to have happen.”

Derek Carr on hoping Rich Bisaccia stays on as head coach of the Raiders past this season. #vegas #raiders #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/kAd87OTw2k — Mick Akers (@mickakers) January 16, 2022

It’s a tough look to fire a head coach when your franchise quarterback voices his support. This is going to be interesting.

The reality is Rich Bisaccia worked miracles with the hand he was dealt. The Raiders even had a chance to win on Saturday night.

Now, Vegas heads into the off-season empty-handed. The organization has decisions to make on both Bisaccia and Derek Carr.