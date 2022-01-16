Derek Carr Makes His Opinion On Rich Bisaccia Very Clear

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of eight NFL franchises in need of a new head coach in 2022. However, Derek Carr seems to think the organization already has the right person in place.

After the Raiders were eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday afternoon with a 23-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Carr spoke highly of interim head coach Rich Bisaccia. The franchise quarterback advocated for the special teams coordinator to keep the top job permanently and lauded him for developing relationships with his players.

“We all think he is the right guy. I have never seen a coach with the ear to the locker room like he has,” Carr said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

The Raiders quarterback expanded at length as to how Bisaccia has earned the respect of the team this year.

“People listen to him,” Carr said of Bisaccia, per Mick Akers. “And not just people, our team listens to him. I love him so much. I’m thankful for him. All of those things will be decision I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback and do my best to complete every pass. I think with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, that staff, kept everything together and kept us competitive and kept us winning, finding ways to win football games. I think that’s what our organization is about. We’ll see what happens. We know what we want to have happen.”

Bisaccia did a remarkable job to keep the Raiders in the hunt after Jon Gruden resigned early in the season. He went 7-5 after taking over and led Las Vegas into the playoffs.

The Raiders nearly pulled off the upset on the road on Saturday afternoon. Carr led the offense down the field late in the fourth quarter, but just couldn’t find the end zone for what would have been the game-tying score.

2021 proved to be a tumultuous year for the Raider in more ways than one. Las Vegas has a lot to clean up this offseason, which will start with making a decision on Bisaccia as soon as possible.